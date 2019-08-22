Julia Roberts with husband and children in Hawaii
Enjoy the summer holiday without the annoying attention — it seems to be an impossible dream of world stars. In any corner of the world are sure to find the paparazzi. However, the 51-year-old Julia Roberts during his long and successful career, apparently managed to come to terms with this fact. At least photographers not ruined her family vacation in Hawaii.
Julia Roberts with husband Danny Moder, daughter hazel, son Henry and their friend
Julia communicated with friends and her husband, 50-year-old cameraman Danny Moder, sipping coffee, and did not pay attention to reporters scurrying among the trees. While the adults are discussing the latest news, nearby frolicking children, including the offspring star, 14-year-old twins hazel and Phineas, as well as 12-year-old Henry.
Hawaii is a favorite vacation spot of the family, because Julia and Danny in there own house on the island of Kauai, standing right on the ocean. Whenever possible pair is selected in this Paradise. In the next vacation they could mark and the 17th wedding anniversary, which the couple celebrated in July. Important date Roberts has congratulated her husband on the social network. Recall that Modernization became the second husband of the actress.
We just love each other and enjoy every minute together
— has admitted in an interview with Julie, believing her meeting with Danny crucial.
Personal happiness and details of family life, Moder and Roberts prefer to keep secret from the curious — each of the paparazzi becomes a real success, because in their Instagram a couple fans happy family photos too often.