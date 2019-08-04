Julia Sanina showed looked like in childhood
August 3, 2019
The singer of the Hardkiss published archival photos.
Official web site of the Ukrainian group The Hardkiss Yulia Sanin showed how it looked in childhood.
In his Instagram account the singer published an archival photograph taken in 1999 after the festival, “Chernomorski Igri”. Then Yulia Sanina became a laureate of the festival.
“Thank You, “Chornomorsk Igri”. then & now. 20 years later” — signed singer archive image, comparing it with a fresh photo.
