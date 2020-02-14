Julia weaver became the triple champion of Europe on struggle (photo)
Julia Tkach
Ukrainian athlete Yulia Tkach became the triple champion of Europe on wrestling.
Weaver, serving in the category of 62 kg, won the gold medal in freestyle wrestling at the European championship, which takes place in Rome. The Ukrainian defeated Russian Inna Traykovo with the score 2:1.
This Ukrainian athlete won the representative of Belarus Veronika Ivanova (12:2) and the former Ukrainian woman Tatiana Omelchenko, who currently playing for Azerbaijan (4:0).
Silver medal today received Ukrainian Alina Arabia.
“There are still two awards at the European championship on wrestling, which takes place in Italy. The long-awaited “gold” brings Ukraine Yulia Tkach-Ostapchuk (up to 62 kg). “Silver” on account of Alina Akabei (to 57 kg)”, – stated in the message of the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine.
Bronze awards were won by Iryna Kolyadenko (65 kg) and Alina makhinya-gentle (to 72 kg).
We will remind, on February 11 Ukrainian athlete Semyon Novikov won the European championship gold in Greco-Roman wrestling. Ukrainian in the final of the competition was confidently won by Hungarian Victor Leanza with the score 7:1.