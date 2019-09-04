Julianne Hough Gets Herself Into An Insane Situation As She Spreads Her Legs Over A Stranger’s Face On ‘AGT’
At that point, Julianne was escorted to sit atop one of the hunks who was down on all fours. Then, she was flipped around on her back as her head was lowered into a lying position that nearly simulated a sex act. After that, she was helped off the human table by a helpful member of the troupe who then held her hand as all four of the performers took deep bows.
Julianna uploaded the curious circumstances while judging Season 14 of AGT. She shared the whole embarrassing situation with her 4.9 million Instagram followers, nearly 1 million of whom liked her video.
“Imagine if the genders were switched….,” remarked one caring fan, offering a concept that probably made many others think about the strange and seemingly sexist act.
“How is this even a talent” started another adding an “lol” to lighten that person’s blunt reaction.
“I have many questions,” commented another follower who added a crying-laughing face emoji.
“They should have tried that with Sean!!!,” said another, referring to guest judge Sean Haynes.
Meanwhile, on AGT‘s official Instagram page, the muscular trio of hunky guys was featured in all their semi-naked glory.
They seemed to be popular with the show’s 1.3 million fans with one commenter summing up their act.
“All I can say is hot damn those guys were on fire.”
@messoudibros brought the HEAT to Semifinals! ????#AGT
Julianne Hough’s husband wasn’t exactly enthusiastic. Brooks Laich hopped aboard the comment train on his wife’s upload of the strange performance by stating, “3 new names added to my hit list. Then, he adding three angry-face emoji and three laughing-crying face emoji.
Who will be moving on to the Finals? Find out TONIGHT on the #AGTResults show!
That entire part of Wednesday’s episode of AGT showed one important thing that will likely earn her many new fans. Julianne Hough showed what a good sport she can be by participating in what could have turned into an awkward x-rated performance.