Julianne Moore came out in a stylish pink suit

| August 5, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments
Hollywood actress was the guest of the morning show Good Morning America.

Джулианна Мур вышла в свет в стильном розовом костюме

For release Thursday, August 1, the star wore a luxurious and trendy suit from the collection of Givenchy a bold pink hue.

Complements the image of a 58-year-old actress luxury black shoes on a high platform and beige bag. We add that such over-size costumes are trending, which are often combined with heels.

Add pink suit carries a barely noticeable social implications, because a woman in this color have ceased to look “weak and defenseless”. On the contrary! It is a great alternative to black suits and helps you stand out and look solid, stylish and highly – as did Julianne Moore.

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.