Julianne Moore came out in a stylish pink suit
August 5, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
Hollywood actress was the guest of the morning show Good Morning America.
For release Thursday, August 1, the star wore a luxurious and trendy suit from the collection of Givenchy a bold pink hue.
Complements the image of a 58-year-old actress luxury black shoes on a high platform and beige bag. We add that such over-size costumes are trending, which are often combined with heels.
Add pink suit carries a barely noticeable social implications, because a woman in this color have ceased to look “weak and defenseless”. On the contrary! It is a great alternative to black suits and helps you stand out and look solid, stylish and highly – as did Julianne Moore.
