Julianne Moore got the role in the TV series from Stephen king
October 14, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
The cast is filled up by
Clive Owen has joined the cast of action-Packed mini-series “Lisey”s Story” (“History of Lizzie”), which will be released on the new streaming service Apple TV+.
The plot of the project will be lisey Landon, the widow of famous writer Scott Landon. Two years after her husband’s death the woman still can not get used to life without him and is faced with the ominous creature that had once told her late husband.
The role of Scott in the series of eight episodes will be performed by Owen and Lizzie will play Julianne Moore.