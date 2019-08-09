Julianne Moore was photographed for InStyle Magazine
Julianne Moore continues to work in film, as well as to pose for glossy magazines. She recently graced the cover of InStyle Magazine, proving once again that it remains one of the most popular and stylish Actresses in Hollywood, and that the year of birth is just numbers in the passport. Agree, it is impossible to believe that in a couple of years the star will be 60 years! And editor of the magazine feel the same way, adding to the material with Moore eloquent caption: “It’s fashion, baby!”.
Julina tried classic outfit from Tom Ford: dark blue blouse with an impressive cut, which opened the actress’s Breasts, and black slacks with a belt. For sophisticated evening makeup with a dramatic smoky and neutral lips answered the famous makeup artist hung Vango, and for a luxurious, slightly disheveled, laying – Serge Norman (Serge Normant), stylist hair, which has become a legend in the fashion world.
“Thank you, Laura brown and InStyle, that put me in their September cover! And classic outfit – Tom Ford. And thanks to the talented team Hangu Vang, Serge Norman and Carla Welch – because I’m so good looking and had this day.”
She 45-year-old Laura, who is the chief editor also noted the unprecedented energy of Julianne and her beauty. She posted sharing a photo from the shoot and wrote: “I Swear this is my last post today. This photo from @juliannemoore very funny, because at the end of the shoot, I looked so dull (in comparison with the magnificent Julianne) that we had to retouch my lipstick and blush later…”.