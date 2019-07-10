Julio Iglesias lost 30 years of litigation and is recognized as the father of 43-year-old Portuguese (photos)
Wednesday, July 10, in Valencia ended in a scandalous legal battle that lasted 30 years. The losers of the famous Spanish singer Julio Iglesias. The court found his biological father 43-year-old Javier Sanchez-Santos. 75-year-old singer has 20 days to appeal the decision.
The only way to do so is to take a DNA test. Still Iglesias refused.
The mother of Xavier is a former Portuguese dancer Maria Edite. She claims she got pregnant from Julio in 1975. Theirs was a passionate affair. Iglesias denies it.
Maria Edite and her son Javier Sanchez-Santos
In 1992 Maria and Javier have already sought a court decision that declares the paternity of the singer. But then it was revised. But Maria did not give up. Lawyers Iglesias now argue that the current decision has no legal force, since this issue has already been addressed by the court previously and was not subject to a new study. But their position was not taken into account.
The judge in Valencia stressed that he was convinced by two arguments. The first is an undeniable resemblance to Julio and Javier. Second — Maria Edite provided in-depth details of his romance with the singer.
The Iglesias still had eight children. Three gave birth to his first wife, the journalist and model Isabel Preysler. Is the daughter of Maria Isabel, the son of Julio Iglesias Jr. and Enrique Iglesias, also became a popular singer. In 1979, Isabel divorced Julio. Rumored to be one of the reasons was his infidelity.
After a divorce, the singer lived a long time with Dutch model Miranda Rijnsburger. For 20 years, they never formalized their relationship, although Miranda gave birth to Julio’s five children — sons Miguel Alejandro and Rodrigo, twin daughters Victoria and Cristina and Guillermo, who were born when his father was already 63 years old. And only in 2010, Julio and Miranda were married. At the marriage ceremony in Andalusia was attended by only five of their children and two witnesses.
