JULY 2019: the Retrograde motion of Chiron: Which Zodiac signs will catch the bird of Luck and Happiness for a tail
Summer 2019 is rich in astrological events. Corridor eclipses, 4 of the celestial body in retrograde motion, which solemnly joins powerful and iconic planet Chiron. Can you imagine what will bring this interaction.
Retrograde Chiron will enhance the energy around us, and because of his procession will begin in Aries, we all become much more fun and fervently to live.
The second name of Chiron – “the Wounded healer”, as it gives us time to go through certain lessons and draw the necessary conclusions useful in the future. Aries is full of ambition and vigor, so the connection of Chiron with the energy of Aries, will make his healing power is almost extreme.
Retrograde of Chiron from July 8 to December 12, will give many opportunities to understand their mistakes, to correct existing problems and learn to only move in the right direction.
The strongest influence on us Chiron will have a first and last month of its retrograde motion, so try to pay attention to events that will occur at this time. They are vitally important to you and have a long-term perspective.
Wrap back and think about what I did wrong and what can now be corrected. Try all of their negative actions to balance good deeds, now the balance is extremely important. Look at yourself and feel what are the signs and signals the universe sends you. Now there are no small or minor symptoms of signs of destiny – they all involve change and growth.
July and August can bring a sense of helplessness, insecurity or loneliness. Do not take to heart the apathetic mood is the need for knowledge of the truth and spiritual growth. Refer to the places of power, or talk about their fears with a good tarragon, which will determine the value of the exciting events and dispel all your doubts.
On the threshold of big changes are the Scorpio and Aries. For a long time you tried to get rid of everything that prevents you to succeed. All behind. Soon you will get answers to all given questions of the Universe.
Representatives of your Zodiac signs will feel the comfort and positive energy that will accompany you on your life path. Despite the fact that in the heavenly world there is a lot of things, you must allow the energies to work.
The magic of the cosmos will flow through you and into your life will break a lot of change that will bring financial stability, self-confidence and peace of mind.
Despite the fact that Gemini and Aquarius are not doing very well, the Outlook is positive and the situation will change soon. First the possible bad news, but this is something that will allow you to grow. All you need to do is to be strong and to not let the past scare you.
Not follow what others want from you. Take matters into your own hands. In the near future you will get awesome information that will change your point of view, try to properly dispose of it and this will be the impetus and the starting point on the path to incredible success and luck.
Starts surprisingly positive period for Crayfish and Fish. You should focus on trying to solve the problems you always fought. Your positive attitude will help easily get rid of them. Free yourself from the shackles of the now — very real. The energy of this period to be a powerful balloon, and you get a strong impact in him.
Your creative impulse will crave for new heights and you will begin to work efficiently. Surprisingly, your initiatives will produce instant positive results, it’s like someone brings you success on a silver platter, doing most of the work for you. Luck will long be present in your life and allow you to achieve much.
Follow your heart, Scorpions. This is one of those cases where you need to completely trust your intuition, which will push you through the right doors to prosperity and abundance. The energy of Chiron retrograde will enable you to go beyond your mind to discover new ideas and goals, and to gain contacts that will turn into a really brilliant opportunity.