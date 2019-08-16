July 2019 was the hottest month on the planet over the entire history of observations
In the hottest month ever recorded by a local television station in the Netherlands continuously broadcast images of winter landscapes to help the audience forget about the heat outside. In Switzerland, the portions of railway tracks were painted white so they don’t bend because of the intense heat. In Belgium drug dealers voluntarily called the police, stuck in the overheated container of cocaine. July 2019 was officially recognized as the hottest month on the planet over the entire history of observations — and more than a hundred years.
On millions of acres in the Arctic raging fires. Due to large-scale melting of ice in Greenland 197 billion tons of water went to the Atlantic ocean, raising sea level, says the Washington Post. Temperature records followed one another: 38.7 degrees Celsius in Cambridge, England is 42.6 in Paris, France, and Lingen, Germany.
“We have always had hot summers. But it’s not the summer of our youth. It’s not summer your grandfather”, — said the UN Secretary-General, antónio Guterres, when July gave place to August.
Service of the European Union to combat climate change Copernicus calculated that extremely hot July 2016 has passed the position in July 2019, the record was broken by about 0.07 degrees Fahrenheit (0.04 in Celsius).
Scientists discovered that the planet is experiencing one of the hottest summer months, and the period from 2015 to 2019 is likely to be the warmest for all history of observations.
“This is not science fiction. This is the reality of climate change. It is happening now and will worsen in the future without urgent action,” said Secretary General of the world meteorological organization petteri Taalas.
A rating of “Copernicus” was formed by the hourly receipt of millions of readings from weather balloons, satellites, buoys and other sources and transfer them to a computer model. The results must still be compared with the data of thousands of temperature measurement points around the world. About this deposition will ultimately misleading NASA, National oceanic and atmospheric administration and other agencies in the coming weeks. Although their ratings may differ, the final outcome, scientists are unlikely to be significantly different.
It is noteworthy that the monthly temperature data for July broke the record even without the additional influence of a natural phenomenon El niño in the tropical Pacific ocean, which enhances the heat and helps to increase planetary temperature. For example, the record of 2016 became one when an extremely strong El niño.
From extreme heat in Europe, to gigantic forest fires in Siberia and Alaska, record heat July 2019 has left its mark on the people and the ecosystems on which they depend.
Monthly temperature spike was largely due to record warmth in Western Europe, including the searing heat wave that penetrated into the Arctic and ended one of the most significant processes of melting of glaciers ever recorded in Greenland. In July the ice sheet of Greenland poured into the North Atlantic 197 billion tons of water — enough to raise global sea level by 0.5 millimeters or 0.02 inches.
Alaska experienced its warmest month over entire history of observations. In this region and throughout the Arctic broke out simultaneous, and massive forest fires, which engulfed millions of hectares and led to a startling amount of greenhouse gases.
In Canada, a military installation in Alert, Nunavut, the most Northern of the permanently inhabited places on Earth — July 14, recorded of 69.8 degrees Fahrenheit (21 Celsius), which beat the record set in 1956 and amounting to 44.6 degrees Fahrenheit (7 Celsius).
In Belgium one zoo fed their tigers chickens, frozen in blocks of ice. In Paris, local officials created a makeshift “cooling chambers” in each district where people could find air conditioning and cold water.
In some parts of Germany, the authorities were forced to reduce speed limits on the autobahn because of concerns that the Expressway may suffer from heat damage. In Berlin, people took matters into their own hands, spreading in social networks, maps showing the location air-conditioned public areas. One of the companies that installs air conditioners, had to unplug the phones because of the huge flow of calls.
Farmer Damodhar Ughade cotton growing village in Western India, described the situation as a nightmare. Although drought due to a prolonged monsoon are not uncommon in this region, this year has been the worst since 1972, when dozens of people left their arid villages and migrated to cities. When the temperature rose to 39 degrees Celsius, the field Ughade dry, his livestock died of starvation, and the village ran out of drinking water.
Water shortages forced women to go to other villages, carrying clay pots on their heads, in search of water. Men rented a small vehicle and carrying capacity to the neighboring cities to buy water. The deficit was so serious that there wasn’t enough water to water the oxen. According to the man in the village killed about 15 people.
22-year-old resident of England Andrea D Aleo transports passengers along the river Cam is the main river flowing through Cambridge, a picturesque University town 60 miles North of London. According to Andrea, typically, large umbrellas are used here to protect people from heavy rain, but in July, people defended them from the sun.
“It was difficult, — said D Aleo working guide. I was talking with a bunch of umbrellas, dying in the sun.”
Four years ago in Paris, world leaders have pledged to do everything possible to prevent the heating of the earth by more than 3.6 degrees Fahrenheit (2 degrees Celsius), with the aim of maintaining a temperature of not more than 2.4 degrees Fahrenheit (1.5 degrees Celsius) compared to preindustrial levels.
But the commitments made in Paris, too modest to achieve these goals. Last week, when the head of the United Nations has recognized the possibility that the world just experienced the hottest month in its history, he pleaded with national leaders to take such aggressive actions would lead the world onto a more sustainable trajectory.
“This year alone we have recorded temperature records from new Delhi to anchorage, from Paris to Santiago from Adelaide and up to the Arctic circle — said Guterres. — If we do not take action on climate change now, these extreme weather events are only the tip of the iceberg. And this iceberg is also melting quickly”.