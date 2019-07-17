July in Ukraine: pensions will not be worthy as a living wage
In July we are waiting for not only the heat and the middle of summer. 1 of the Ukrainian legislation has seen many changes. Some of them have a ” + ” sign: increased living wage and pensions in Ukraine from July 1 increased. But it is not without its negative aspects: increased excise tax on tobacco products rose id-passport and a limit on non-taxable foreign parcels has been reduced from 150 to 100 euros.
New living wage and pensions in Ukraine
The growth of living wages was budgeted in 2018. This figure rose from 1853 to 1936: UAH – UAH 83. For persons who are incapacitated, low now amounts to UAH 1564 – it grew by UAH 67. Pensions in Ukraine are tied to the cost of living index, especially for incapacitated individuals. it is with his growth connected most of the increases.
But rejoice not all retirees. The recalculation will affect only:
- People receiving the minimum pension. Its size is equal to the subsistence minimum for incapacitated and now amount to UAH 1564. For 175,4 thousand pensioners with insurance experience (for men and 35 years for women 30 years) pension will increase to 2000 UAH.
- People with a maximum pension. It is 10 living wage and now account for 15640 UAH.
- Pensioners with the status of “Honorary donor of Ukraine” or “the Honourable donor of the USSR”. The allowance is 10% of the subsistence minimum and will grow with 185,3 of 193.6 UAH to UAH.
- A person receiving a fee for services to the Ukraine, excess length of service and allowances. The amount is calculated as a percentage of minimum subsistence level for the disabled.
- Persons with disabilities resulting from war. For this category, the average increase of the most impressive – 2499,14 UAH.
The recalculation is performed automatically. Pensioners do not need to contact the Pension Fund.
Other news for July 2019
July 1, entered into force a few changes in tariffs, taxes and licensing legislation.
1. Changed the tariff of electricity in Ukraine
In Ukraine earned the energy market. Now the transmission and distribution of energy are different operators. This led to a rise in electricity prices by 22% for industrial companies. Economists are sounding the alarm: the production cost increases, manufacturers are forced to raise product prices. The price of electricity for Ukraine’s population remains the same, but the prices of domestic goods will soar.
2. From 1 July changes to the taxation of foreign parcels
Now fall under the taxation of all parcels, the total value of goods exceeding 100 euros. It is necessary to pay 20% VAT and 10% import duty. The amount of payment is calculated of the amount exceeding 100 Euro (if the value of the package 180 Euro, then you need to pay 20% and 10% from EUR 80).
3. Did the rates for the production of id-passports
Now to place the internal id-passport or biometric passport, you need to pay:
- The production time up to 20 days – 345 UAH (was 279 UAH);
- Up to 10 days – 471 UAH (was 366 UAH).
- Passports are also more expensive:
- Standard up to 20 days – 682 UAH (was 557,32 UAH);
- Urgent processing within 7 days (the period may be reduced to 3 days if there is a legitimate reason) now is 1034 UAH (was 810,32 UAH).
4. Increased the excise tax on tobacco products
All smokers expect bad news for the tobacco the rate of excise duty increased by 9%. For 1,000 imported cigarettes must now pay 1011 UAH. Of course, this increase will be felt by the end consumer.
5. Introduced licenses for petroleum products
Innovations have affected the oil market. Back in November 2018 Rada approved the law on combating illegal filling stations. From 1 July 2019 must obtain a license for any production, storage and distribution of petroleum products – this is true even of barrels of diesel fuel in the yard of the farmer.
The main changes from 1 July 2019
In Ukrainian legislation there were very many changes. July 1, in Ukraine increased pensions, a living wage, excise taxes, tariffs on biometric passports. But the major change, of course, was the launch of the electricity market with a high probability, this will lead to higher prices for many goods, electricity for Ukraine’s population had not risen.