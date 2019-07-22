Jump rope helps to lose weight
The scientists said that the jump rope helps to lose weight. They reported that a weight loss of 1 pounds the correct approach.
Jumping rope tones the calves, increase stamina and improve lung function. Such exercises are very effective for burning calories over a short period, as the average person, this sporting identity can get rid of 10 calories per minute.
When training should take into account the weight, metabolism and age of trainees. For example, a woman with the weight of 70 kilograms, with a deficit of 3500 calories, able to get rid of 500 grams on a weekly basis. However, if the duration of the workout will be 20 minutes, then the loss will amount to 200 extra calories a week to lose 1 kilogram.
The specialists underline that for visible results, you need long classes, as well as a balanced and proper diet.