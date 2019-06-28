Jumped out of the window: a Georgia employee of a fast food restaurant saved the child from death. VIDEO
In Georgia, an employee of the fast food restaurant Chick-fil-A jumped out of the window of the establishment, to save the child from suffocation, says Fox News.
Logan Simmons worked in the restaurant Chick-fil-A at the Mall Stonebridge village in flowery branch Bay city Branch, Georgia when I heard the cry of a woman who was begging for her son, who was strangled safety belt in the car.
Simmons jumped out of the restaurant through the window and ran to help. He saw 6-year-old child sits in the vehicle, around his neck is wrapped a seat belt. He remembers that the boy “blushed and lost pigmentation in the face.” Simmons pulled out my pocket knife and released the boy.
Jump of the young man recorded a surveillance camera of the restaurant. The recording was circulated on the Internet.
After the incident, the boy’s mother called the employee Chick-fil-A and thanked him for saving his son’s life.
“I feel like a hero,” admitted Simmons.
Earlier, media reported that last summer the employee Chick-fil-A in Texas saved the client from choking. And before the employee Chick-fil-A in Colorado was declared a hero for saving another employee who was choking on his food.