Juncker again amused journalists at a press conference
June 28, 2019 | News | No Comments|
European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker again amused journalists at a press conference, which was held with the Slovak leader Susanne Chutovo. Video published on the YouTube channel EURACTIV.
The journalist asked what her mood, if she changes from the beginning of the day for the third dress.
What Chepalova answered that the dress is only the second time and she is overwhelmed with emotions from meetings with different politicians.
Juncker also decided to answer this question, although it is not addressed to him.
“Just for the record: this is my third shirt today”, — said the President of the European Commission.
