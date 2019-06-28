Juncker again amused journalists at a press conference

| June 28, 2019 | News | No Comments

Юнкер снова рассмешил журналистов на пресс-конференции

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker again amused journalists at a press conference, which was held with the Slovak leader Susanne Chutovo. Video published on the YouTube channel EURACTIV.

The journalist asked what her mood, if she changes from the beginning of the day for the third dress.

What Chepalova answered that the dress is only the second time and she is overwhelmed with emotions from meetings with different politicians.

Juncker also decided to answer this question, although it is not addressed to him.

“Just for the record: this is my third shirt today”, — said the President of the European Commission.

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.