‘Junior did not know that there are people’: family’s lived in the basement waiting for the end of the world
Dutch authorities launched a major investigation after discovered in the basement, remote from civilization, a farm family of 7 people — they lived there, waiting for “doomsday”.
Police Drenta said on Twitter that he had received information from concerned witnesses who learned about the people living in the “confined space” on a farm near the city Ruinerwold, writes Fox News.
When on Monday the police came to the house on the farm, authorities found six people in the age group of 18-25 years and 58-year-old man, who “did not want to cooperate with the investigation” and was subsequently arrested. It’s unclear what relationship was this man with younger people, but in some reports they were described as “family”.
The farm is located in Ruinerwold, a city in the North of the Netherlands, which is home to about 4,000 residents. According to the Dutch newspaper Dagblad van het Noorden, the farm was on the outskirts of the village in an area known as Barguzin, where he lived at least 200 people.
The mayor, Roger de Groot said the family, believed to have lived on the farm for 9 years, and that the authorities found “several makeshift rooms where people were in complete isolation from the outside world.”
He added: “I’ve never seen anything like that.”
The discovery was made after the alleged 25-year-old son, 58-year-old man came to the pub in Ruinerwold. Visitors noticed his confused look and called the police.
The pub owner Chris Westerbeek told that the young man had long hair and looked “untidy”. The guy said that never went to school, and wants to put an end to a situation in which it is situated.
25-year-old young man added that he snuck out at night, because “day is done” and that he can’t go back from whence he came.
Police investigated the farm, living in the house behind the stairs in the basement.
According to the channel, the inhabitants of the house had no contact with the outside world. Six of the younger members of the group had no idea that there are other people.
A neighbor told the newspaper that he saw on the farm only one person and was “absolutely surprised” by the news about the others.
“I was shaking feet,” he said.
In addition to the house on the farm there is a “huge” vegetable garden and many tents ,all be in a bad way.
Tuesday on Twitter, the police reported that a “large investigation team” is in the house and “investigate the situation”.