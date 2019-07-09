Junior Eurovision-2019: in Ukraine have significantly changed the conditions of selection
In Ukraine changed the terms of the contract that shall be signed by the potential participant of the national selection “Eurovision Junior-2019”. It is obvious that the innovations of the organizing Committee encouraged the scandal MARUV refused to participate in the adult Eurovision song contest for political reasons.
The new contract has a clause about the possibility of refusal from participation in the national selection at any stage if the participant had concerts after 1 January 2014 on the territory of the aggressor country.
“In the case of non-compliance or breach by the participant of the present Regulations, the rules (conditions) of the International competition of the PJSC “NOTE” during the Selection Committee reserves the right to refuse to participate in the Selection, or to terminate participation in the Selection of the participant at any time,” it said.
National competition decided to conduct online, for the sake of ensuring the participation of all willing, with the recorded video.
The contest will be held on November 24 in the Polish city of Gliwice.
Recall, July 7, became the winner of Ukrainian children’s song contest “Voice.Diti.”
