Junior Eurovision 2019: who won and what place was taken by Ukraine (photo, video)
Sunday, November 24, in the Polish city of Gliwice was held the final of the song contest “Eurovision-2019”, which was attended by 14-year-old Ukrainian singer Sofia Ivanko.
In the final competed 19 contestants.
Our participant sang the song “The Spirit of Music” in their native language.
First place in the competition was Victoria Gabor (Poland).
Second place received Maxim Yerzhan (Kazakhstan).
The third place gave Melanie Garcia (Spain).
Ukraine got 15th place.
Were the finals of IDA Nowakowska, Alexander Sikora and Roxanne Bengel — the winner of Junior “Eurovision-2018”
And the contestants competed in Gliwice Arena, which holds up to 17 thousand people.
We offer you to watch the full video of the contest.
Recall that Sofia Ivanko lost to Varvara Mishka in the show “the Voice. Diti.” But in the national selection for “Eurovision Junior-2019” able to defeat a strong opponent.
Also recall that in 2018 Ukraine was represented by Darin Krasnolutska, she took fourth place.
