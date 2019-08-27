Just 1 glass of this drink before Breakfast helps with kidney disease, asthma and diabetes!
In the green pods of okra contains vitamins a, C, K, B6 as well as calcium, magnesium, iron, thiamine, folate, potassium. This vegetable is rich in protein and dietary fibers.Folic acid in the plant so much that it is recommended to include in the diet of pregnant women, especially in the period of 4-12 weeks, when forming the neural tube of the embryo.
Because of its ability to regulate sugar levels in the blood, okra is especially indicated for diabetics. She vyvodit from the body the bad cholesterol and toxins, prevents constipation and flatulence, treats stomach ulcers, promotes the growth of probiotic bacteria in the gut.
Okra has almost no contraindications, except individual intolerance, helps to cure sore throat and to cope with chronic fatigue. It also helps to relieve an asthma attack, useful in the prevention of atherosclerosis.
For therapeutic and prophylactic purposes it is customary to cook the water from the okra. For this 2-3 fresh beans wash, cut, put in a glass of water and leave in the fridge overnight. In the morning drink the whole drink 30 minutes before Breakfast.
In addition to traditional medicine, okra is widely used in Kulinaria. It stewed, fried, boiled… the Taste of this vegetable resembles an eggplant and asparagus. Before use, wash the pods, and their tips are removed. Okra will be extremely useful for vegetarians and those who adhere to the principles of healthy eating.
