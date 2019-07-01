Just 3 ingredients will help you with clogged arteries, fat in blood, infections and cold!
This wonderful drink will help you stay healthy and protect against heart disease!
Many solutions of those or other health problems can be found in German culture. Here is a recipe that is suitable for the treatment of many health problems, namely:
colds and fever
blockage of the arteries
acts as a means of detoxification of the liver
prevents infection
prevents fatigue
reduces the level of fat in the blood
stimulates the body’s immune system
With all of the above benefits, to prepare this drink is very simple. The main ingredients of the recipe are garlic, ginger, lemon, and water.
The combination of these ingredients works effectively to fight free radicals in the body and thus helps to prevent cardiovascular disease.
You will need:
garlic — 4 (large cloves).
ginger — 1 piece (3-4 cm)
lemon — 4 pieces (with peel).
water — 0.5 l
Method of preparation:
Take the garlic and the ginger and peel them.
Now take the lemons and slice them into pieces.
Add the peeled garlic, ginger, and lemon slices in a blender.
Mix the ingredients to obtain a homogeneous paste.
Now, pour water into metal container and add the pasta.
Stir well over low heat and bring to a boil.
Let the drink cool.
Store solution in a bottle, and holde it in the fridge.
Drink 1 glass of drink every morning on an empty stomach 2 hours before eating.
Don’t forget to shake the bottle before pour the drink into the Cup.
Drink this drink regularly to get rid of health problems.