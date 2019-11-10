JUST A FEW DROPS MORNING AND NIGHT WILL LEAD YOU UP!
Forget about the pills!
Since childhood I have constant headaches. When passed a medical examination, the doctor said that I have narrowing of the blood vessels of the brain. Wrote a tablet, which at first helped, and then got worse.
Knowing that I often have a headache, brother brought the medicine that did himself in somewhere visitandolo recipe. When he gave it to me to drink, the pain is gone almost instantly. After that I started taking this medication 2 times a day 25 drops. It’s been 6 months and I never touched a single pill.
And the cure is:
you will need 100 ml infusions
— eucalyptus
— Valerian
— motherwort
— hawthorn
50 ml tinctures
— peony
— peppermint
— 10 pieces stud
— 1 tbsp of honey
— 1 packet of ginger (10 g)
All this to pour in a liter bottle of dark color. Leave for 25 days, shaking occasionally. Then drain well and pour into puzyrechki dispenser. Take 25 drops twice a day, morning and evening.