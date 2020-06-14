Just a few habits: how do the lifestyles of the rich and poor people
Perhaps some periodic actions helped the billionaires earn their fortunes. But it’s not exactly, says “Lifehacker”.
What is the difference rich from the poor, except the size of Bank accounts? Lifestyle, daily routine and habits. It is likely that the primary here is the money, but what if it habits helped the current billionaires make their money? Author Thomas Corley studied the daily habits of 233 wealthy and 128 poor people and made some conclusions.
The rich stick to my routine
81% of rich people make up a schedule and try to follow it. Among those who earn little, the plans for the day write down only 9%.
44% of wealthy people Wake up 3 hours before work and dedicate this time to sports, education and other personal reasons. Of those who can boast an impressive condition, early to rise only 3%.
In addition, 67% of respondents of the rich have the habit of writing down your goals. And earn enough doing so only in 17% of cases.
The rich care about the health
76% of wealthy participants in the experiment do sports four times a week and try not to eat dzhankfud. And this is logical, because regular exercise not only help to keep yourself in shape, but also improve memory and cognitive function.
Among low-income people, only 23% find the time for sports.
The rich take the time to educate themselves
88% of rich people read every day at least an hour. Of those who earn a little, do so only 2% of people. But poor respondents prefer to spend time in front of TV and in 75% of cases dedicate to this task for more than an hour a day.
Entrepreneur and journalist Michael Simmons also studied the habits of millionaires and found that bill gates, mark Zuckerberg, Jack MA and many more read and study at least an hour a day on weekdays. So, the week is typed in not less than five hours. So Simmons called them derived the formula — a rule five hours. If you find them to education, he believes, success is assured.
However, this idea is often criticized. First, rich people engaged in intellectual work, it is easier to find time and strength to study. And secondly, playing with a stick to kill the curiosity that appears only where there are pleasant emotions. Bill gates, too, believes that to succeed is possible only in that brings fun.
The rich try to pass on to children their values
For example, encourage them to volunteer work and reading. 70% of billionaires are children devote to volunteering at least 10 hours a week, 63% read at least two popular science books in a month. The children of poor people do so only in 3% of cases.
The rich believe in the power of habits
Good habits help where there is not enough willpower. Experts even believe that about 40% of the decisions we make on autopilot under the influence of habits — good or bad.
Judging by the results of a survey conducted by Thomas Corley, rich people share this view: 84% of them believe that habits are very important. But among the poor agree with that only 4% of respondents.
When attempting to derive a universal formula for success is to remember this. No action and habits in themselves do not guarantee. Success is made of many components. And some of them, such as luck or the ability to be in the right place at the right time, generally not amenable to analysis.
Even if you look at these statistics, you can see that a small percentage of the poor still reads books, plays sports and self-education, however, doesn’t earn billions. Therefore, the experience of successful people should definitely be considered, but relying completely on him is a bad idea.
