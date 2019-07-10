Just add this to the shampoo, and no hair on the comb

Просто добавьте это в шампунь — и никаких волос на расческе

You started to lose your hair? Hair getting thin? Use proven prescription hair restoration at home!

Only 2 simple ingredients will turn your shampoo into a vehicle full of vitamins. Try.

You know what is causing the hair loss? Experts say that hair loss is due to various factors such as stress, pregnancy, menopause, weight loss, etc.

But other reasons can accelerate this process and contribute to hair loss. Stress can cause hormonal imbalance and result in excessive hair loss.

We present to you a recipe for a homemade shampoo that can help you to solve this problem.

How to make your own homemade shampoo for hair loss?

The first thing you need is to purchase a natural shampoo with a neutral pH content. Can use a regular baby shampoo. This shampoo is used as a base ingredient, as well we will need 3 ingredients.

You need to add the rosemary essential oil.

It is ideal for increasing blood flow to the scalp, thereby providing strength of hair.

In addition, you will need lemon essential oil.

It is refreshing and is an excellent antiseptic.

And third, you will need 2 drops of vitamin E, which can be bought in pharmacies.

Vitamin E is very useful in hair loss. It will stop this horrible process.

So, the recipe for the shampoo.

Method of preparation:

Add 10 drops of rosemary essential oil and 10 lemon essential oil into the shampoo. Then add 2 capsules of vitamin E. shake Well before use shampoo.

Method of application:

It is important to use this shampoo every other day. Apply it on your hair and gently massage into the scalp for several minutes. Leave to act for 10 minutes. Then rinse with warm water.

You will be amazed by the results. After a few weeks you will notice that your hair have started to grow and stopped falling out!

