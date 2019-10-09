Just below the Burj Khalifa: in Beijing built a skyscraper height of 528 meters (video)
In the Chinese capital Beijing hosted the opening ceremony of CITIC Tower, which was the highest in the city and among the ten most high-rise buildings in the world. This writes the “Around the world” with reference to Dezeen.
The publication notes that a skyscraper built by an American design firm Kohn Pedersen Fox and is the fourth highest skyscraper in China and the eighth tallest skyscraper in the world. Its height — 528-feet, the building has 109 floors.
Clarifies that skyscraper is a rather unusual tower shape: wide at the base, it narrows in the middle and widens again at the upper floors. According to the architects, this house was inspired by ancient Chinese ritual bronze vessel Zun era.
As you know, currently the tallest building in the world — the Burj Khalifa, built in Dubai, UAE. Building height — 828 meters, the height of the roof — 636 m, number of floors — 163. The skyscraper opened in 2010. The height of Burj Khalifa — 636 M.
In second place is Shanghai tower. Building height is 632 meters, number of floors — 128. Opened in 2015. Next to the skyscraper are the Jin Mao tower and Shanghai world financial center. Is the highest of postupdate and twisted buildings in the world. The Shanghai tower is open in 2015. Its height is 632 meters.
Top 3 tallest skyscrapers Clock Royal tower. The building is located known to all Muslims are Mecca, Saudi Arabia. Building height is 601 meters, number of floors – 120. Launched in 2012. It is also the tallest hotel in the world and the largest building in the world in construction volume with the largest and most highly-placed clock in the world. Clock Royal tower in Mecca. Its height is 601 meters.
As previously reported “FACTS” in may, Norway opened the world’s tallest skyscraper made of wood. Commercial-residential complex called Mjostarnet, is located in the town Brumunddal. The height of 85.4 m and the total living area is 11 300 sq. meters.
