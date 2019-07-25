Just brilliant: Heidi Klum first wore a wedding ring
July 25, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
Loading...
Although married about five months ago.
Shortly after the secret is out — and specifically, American journalists found out about the secret wedding, Heidi Klum and Tom Kuuliza, the supermodel demonstrated to the world a bright evidence of his new marital status. Paparazzi noticed Heidi in Beverly hills and, of course, discussed in details of jewelry on her ring finger.
It is unlikely that after this someone will undertake to refute the rumors about the wedding of Tom and Heidi. Just in case we will remind that before heading down the aisle together, the model and musician met about eight months. Well, to make the right decision, more time is required.
Loading...