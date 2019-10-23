Just Every morning pour boiling water over onions! For several years sugar is normal, get sick much less often!!!
The issue of increased glucose level in the blood faces today, more and more people. High blood sugar poisons the body, leading to shock, heart tissue, blood vessels, eyes, kidneys and nervous system.
Of course, when the disease takes a chronic form, one change diet get rid of it… But if the tests confirmed the insignificant deviation from the norm, it is worth pondering how to reduce blood sugar levels and keep it under control. Invaluable assistance in this matter can provide recipes tested for centuries in folk medicine.
Attention! Before the use of any means or method of treatment you should consult with a doctor!
1) Boiled onions
The people no wonder they say that helps the bow from seven ailment. But few people know that in order to reduce the level of sugar is useful not only for fresh onions, but the broth!
INGREDIENTS
- 3 kg of onions
- 250 ml of boiling water
Preparation:
- Put the onions roughly into 10 equal parts (one part per day of the course).
- In the morning, cut smaller 1 piece of onion.
- Place in an enamel pan and pour water.
- Boil for 8-10 minutes.
- Take off from heat and press.
- Throw the onions, and the liquid is divided into 3 parts and drink 3 times a day 30 minutes before meals.
The same sequence repeat for 10 days.
Before reconnecting rate break in a few months.
Be healthy!
2) Boiled egg and vinegar
This recipe helps to reduce sugar levels without the use of expensive medications and improve your health. Repeat the procedure for 10 days and you will forget elevated blood sugar levels.
YOU NEED
- egg
- vinegar
- water
Preparation:
- Cook egg hard boiled (preferably in the evening). Clean it and pierce with a fork several times.
- Pour vinegar into a bowl and put the egg. The vinegar should cover the egg completely. Leave for the night.
- In the morning, eat an egg and drink your glass of water at room temperature.
3) Dill water
This miraculous drink will help lose weight and lower sugar level in blood. Dill water can be considered an excellent prevention of diabetes!
YOU NEED
- 1 tbsp fennel seeds
- 1 liter of boiling water
- thermos
- strainer
Preparation:
- Pour fennel seeds with boiling water and let it brew in a thermos for hours. If there is no thermos, you can cover the jar with nylon cover, wrap in foil and place it in a plastic bag.
- After an hour strain the drink. Take 2 cups of drink a day: 1 Cup in the morning 1 in the evening.
- When bloating and cramps, you can increase the dose drink up to 3-4 glasses a day.
4) pumpkin Seeds, cinnamon and dates
One of the foods that can reduce blood sugar levels are pumpkin seeds. They contain so many nutrients!
INGREDIENTS
- 150 g of pumpkin seeds
- water
- 1/2 tsp cinnamon (for flavor)
- 4-5 dates
Preparation:
- Soak the seeds for 8 hours in water.
- Drain water and put seeds into the blender. Add 4 cups water and thoroughly blend everything.
- Strain the mixture through cheesecloth. Add chopped dates and cinnamon, then whip the mixture again.
- The resulting pour pumpkin milk into a glass jar and keep it in the fridge.
To consume this drink should be 100 grams per day on an empty stomach half an hour before meals. Drink it with a break of 4 days (4 days of drinking, then take a break for 4 days).
Now you know how to lower sugar level. Of course, in conjunction with the use of traditional medicine, it is desirable to abandon the use of alcohol and Smoking, to observe a rational diet. Napomnim again, before you choose a treatment, consult with your doctor. Be healthy!
BEFORE USING ANY DRUG, EQUIPMENT OR TREATMENT METHOD, BE SURE TO CONSULT WITH YOUR DOCTOR!