“Just friends?”: Brad pitt is credited with an affair with a spiritual healer and jewelry designer…
American media claim that the heart of brad pitt already not free. According to the publication Us Weekly, the 55-year-old actor is in a romantic relationship with 50-year-old spiritual healer and jewelry designer Sat Hari Khalsa. For the first time about their alleged affair began a year ago after they were photographed together at the art auction, which was held in the premises of the Conservatory of music in Los Angeles. Brad Sat and introduced them to a mutual friend — musician of the popular band Red Hot Chili Peppers Michael Balzary nicknamed the flea (“flea”). The healer informed followed the group on tour, arranging for its members collective meditation.
Sat helped pitt to cope with stress, which he experienced in connection with the scandalous divorce with Angelina Jolie.
The actor and his spiritual “guru” became very close this summer. Khalsa leads a modest life, far from the Hollywood glamour which surrounded the previous, beloved Pitta. At the same time she is very strong personality with a rich inner world. And the actor allegedly feels comfortable in her company. It is also attracted by the fact that she’s not an actress. “At this stage of his life he’s only interested in those women. Which have nothing to do with the film industry,” writes Us Weekly.
Recently, the Sat was seen at one of the events dedicated to the presentation of the new pitt film “To the stars”.
At the same time, according to E!, actor and healer, although in contact with each other, are actually just close friends. “They have a lot of friends in common, and they have something to talk about,” — said the source publication. Sat repeatedly visited the home of brad, helping him in attaining spiritual peace. However, this is not a date in the full sense of the word.
