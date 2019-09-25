Just like the man: robot taught to turn somersaults and do a jumping turning (video)
Engineers of the American company Boston Dynamics “taught” humanoid robot Atlas new tricks. Now he can, like a real gymnast, somersaulting, jump with a turn and spin around its axis.
It also became known that the company has opened reception of applications for robosonic Spot, which it is proposed to use, for example, in construction.
The video shows “the escape of robosonic” from the warehouse of the company’s products.
