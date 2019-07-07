Just lovely: Alla Pugacheva shared an unusual photo of the youngest daughter
The famous Russian singer Alla Pugacheva has published in Instagram a new photo of his daughter Lisa. Network users really liked the photo of the child and they admire them in the comments.
“Clean, bright, light, like an angel…” — wrote one of them.
“Cute kids You have”, added another.
“Look — mom copy”, — wrote the third.
Meanwhile, the network continues to discuss the incident with Alla Pugacheva in Moscow came to the car on the platform directly to his train. The incident was so revealing that it drew a number memov and photojob.
I wrote “FACTS” that Alla Pugacheva with her husband Maxim Galkin decided to go to Jurmala. To get there, the couple chose the train “Moscow”-“Riga”. Somehow, Pugacheva decided to come under his car on auto. Later, the chief of station explained, saying that the machine’s “Diva” moved on to the technical platform, but the outrage of ordinary citizens there was no limit.
