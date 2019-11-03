JUST ONE TEASPOON IN YOUR MORNING COFFEE DISSOLVES POUNDS MORE EFFECTIVELY THAN MOST OTHER MEANS
Morning coffee is a ritual, without which most people cannot do. Coffee itself has many health benefits such as protection against type 2 diabetes, Parkinson’s disease, liver disease, liver cancer and promoting a healthy heart. But if you prepare coffee this way, you will accelerate your metabolism, and your weight will just disappear.
What we offer here, make morning coffee is not only delicious, but also will promote permanent weight loss.
RECIPE:
¾ Cup coconut oil,
½ Cup honey (use the same Cup to measure)
1 teaspoon cinnamon
1 teaspoon cocoa (optional)
If you look at the ingredients on their own, each of them has amazing health benefits. First, caffeine increases your metabolism and keeps your energy levels. Coconut oil is full of triglycerides medium chain length is a source of healthy fat for your body. In addition, honey is the best natural sweetener, and cinnamon — known natural fat burner.
Start your day by adding it to your coffee and you will provide your body an additional source of fat, thereby increasing your energy levels and placing your body in fat burning mode.
Preparation:
Mix all the ingredients until smooth. Pour into a Cup with a lid.
The next morning add 1-2 teaspoons to your morning coffee while it’s hot. Stir for a few seconds and enjoy!
This mixture will accelerate your metabolism and help in weight loss. In addition, your coffee will be great.