Just wanted money for beer the fans “accidentally” collected a million dollars for charity
In the US football fan has collected millions of dollars for children’s hospital. It happened almost by accident — in fact, he just wanted to get a few dozen dollars for a beer, says “Knife.”
It is reported that 24-year-old Carson king on September 14 came into the match of the NCAA between the teams, “Iowa Hokis” and “Iowa state Cyclones”. Came with a placard on which was written: “[My] inventory [beer brand] Busch Light in need of replenishment”. There’s also king pointed out your account in the payment system Venmo.
The game showed the biggest American sports channel ESPN. Before the match, the channel aired the show “College GameDay” during which presenters did the inclusion of the stadium. One of them hit the king with his poster — its pretty much shown all over the country in the crowd of other fans.
King did not know that it was shown on national television, and was surprised when after half an hour, the amount of donations exceeded $ 400. According to him, when “hundreds began to turn into thousands”, he realized that he could do “nothing more special than buying beer.” He consulted his family and decided to transfer the money to a local hospital, over which a patron of the University of Iowa.
After a few days of action learned in the payment system Venmo and beer company that produces Busch Light. Both organizations promised that his side each of them will list the hospital the same amount that will meet king.
On 22 September, the king announced that the total collected amount exceeded one million dollars and noted that he will continue to raise money until the end of the month. After that, he will personally come to the hospital to present the cheque and meet children. Fan decided that it does leave itself out of the amount collected 15 dollars to buy a pack of beer.
