Justin and Hailey Bieber has shared new photos from the wedding
On 30 September, a year after the official wedding, Justin and Hayley Bieber finally staged a lavish celebration. The wedding ceremony was held in South Carolina. Photos from the party couple immediately began to share online, but a few days later, Justin and Hayley decided to show how was their holiday.
So, in your beloved Instagram posted a touching photo taken during the wedding. In the pictures you can consider a chic bridesmaid dress, which was created for her Virgil of Able.
“Thank you for what you brought to life my vision and created the dress of my dreams. You and your crew Off White is incredible and I will always be grateful for the fact that wearing your beautiful creation” — thanked designer Hayley.
One of the main Acento wedding dress has become long wedding veil (about 365 cm!), which was decorated with the inscription “Till death do us part.”