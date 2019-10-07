Justin and Hayley Bieber received a touching gift from Hedi Slimane
30 Sep Justin and Hailey Bieber finally got married.
Congratulations, however, a couple takes a year: husband and wife they became 14 Sep 2018.
The official celebration took place in North Carolina, and, judging by the fact that young people are not in a hurry to share the details and pictures, it really was a success.
However, we do know about one of the gifts: creative Director of Celine Edie Slimane presented the fashionable couple touching gift — a pair leather jackets with embroidery Wife and Husband.
Slimane met with Justin in the 2013 shooting editorial and was instantly impressed by the sincerity of the singer who, as it turned out, is a longtime fan of the designer.
Well, waiting for the joint release of Biebers in jackets!