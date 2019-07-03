Justin Bieber accused Taylor swift is that she is manipulating the fans
This weekend has inflamed grave scandal. Taylor swift has published in social networks post full of sorrow and resentment because of the fact that Justin Bieber’s Manager Scooter Braun bought the rights to her music. And Bieber, in turn, accused her of manipulating the public opinion.
The company Scooter Braun, with whom swift does not get along, purchased the label, Big Machine Records, where she recorded their first six albums. Together with the label, brown has acquired the rights to the music of the singer about what she sadly told in his blog: “From the media I learned that Scooter Braun bought my songs. I can only think of the ongoing manipulation and abuse that I endured for years from him and his clients, for example, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian. For many years I begged for the opportunity to buy the rights to their music, but instead I was offered a re-subscribe on the label and “earn” one old album per. I had to make the painful choice to leave their past behind.”
Fans and haters, stellar colleagues and celebrities, not related to music, divided into two camps, and Justin Bieber took the side of his Manager. “You make an altercation to the network and get people to hate Scooter — is unfair. What were you trying to achieve by posting this message? In my opinion, you did it for someone else’s sympathy and know that your fans will poison him,” wrote the performer.
He invited swift to be able to discuss and come to an agreement and apologized for bullying her during the scandal with Kanye West. Fans of the singer launched a Twitter hashtag #WeStandWithTaylor, writing hundreds of thousands of messages, and even set up for her petition. To the side of Taylor rose Cara Delevingne, Katy Perry, Halsey, Iggy Azalea and others, and in defense of brown spoke of demi Lovato.