Justin Bieber admired the body of the new guy Miley Cyrus and got someone out on a date (photos)
Canadian pop star Justin Bieber, who recently got married with model Hailey Baldwin, admired the body of Australian singer Cody Simpson’s new boyfriend Miley Cyrus. 25-year-old Justin left a comment to the photo that Cody has published in Instagram. On it he is depicted wearing only a speedo. “You have a beautiful body,” wrote Bieber. He added: “a Double date?”, referring to the meeting along with Miley and Hayley.
Myself Cyrus, it seems, also can’t take his eyes from the figure of his boyfriend. The singer, who was discharged from the hospital, where he was treated for tonsillitis, made a home along the with half-naked Simpson and also published it in Instagram.
Miley and Cody
Justin and Hailey
Cody, by the way, could become a professional athlete.
See also: Newlyweds Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin starred in sexy underwear ads for Calvin Klein.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter