Justin Bieber admitted use of hard drugs
25-year-old pop singer Justin Bieber spoke about the problems faced, becoming a world celebrity at the age of 13 years. In Instagram Bieber posted a detailed post, in which he confessed to using hard drugs and suicidal thoughts, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to the Apostrophe.
Justin Bieber became popular in 2008 when music Manager Scooter Braun discovered on YouTube by his record and offered cooperation. Soon the boy became a major label artist, and at age 15 he released his first album, songs from which charted on the Billboard Top 100. But later the reputation of the young star began to deteriorate: Justin several times and had problems with the law and become a hero of scandalous headlines.
Now Bieber recognizes that fame has hit him in the head, he took many wrong decisions, but to get on the right path helped him marriage to model Hailey Baldwin at the end of 2018.
“I was a 13 year old boy from a small town, which is praised and convinced of the love of millions of people around the world. They did everything for me, and I didn’t even try to understand the principles of responsibility. So, for 18 years I had no need for life skills, but had millions of dollars and access to everything I wanted, remembers Bieber. — 20 years I took all possible bad solutions and has become one of the most judged and hated people in the world.”
The singer admitted that at the age of 19 started using pretty hard drugs and was abuterol in all his dealings.
“I was resentful, disrespectful to women and evil, he says. — I moved away from everyone who loved me, and hid behind a shell of the person he was. I felt I would never be able to change that. It took me years to recover after the awful decisions to fix the broken relationship and to change habits. Fortunately, God has blessed me with terrific people who love me.”
Bieber also said that in the past he had suicidal thoughts, but strong people who continue to fight, helped him to overcome them.
According to the singer, he is now experiencing the best period of his life — marriage to Hayley Bieber.