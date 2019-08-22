Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin finally decided on the wedding date

August 22, 2019
Singer Justin Bieber and his girlfriend Hayley, which the artist did the sensual Declaration of love, ready to officially celebrate the wedding.

Джастин Бибер и Хейли Болдуин окончательно определились с датой свадьбы

Writes about this edition of TMZ, citing close sources to the couple. When exactly will be the long-awaited event, now is not precisely known, but most likely it will happen in September. According to media reports, the invitation for the festival send out to guests after a week.

Justin and Hayley known each other since childhood, a year ago during a vacation in the Bahamas, the singer made a proposal to his beloved, and the finger Hayley shone a massive engagement ring. After a few months the press has reported that the couple secretly got engaged.

First, the lovers are denied it, and after a while Justin called in Instagram Hayley “wife”, and it is on their pages in social networks changed its name from Baldwin to Bieber.

