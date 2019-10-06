Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin on a picnic in Beverly hills

Recently the 25-year-old Justin Bieber and 22-year-old Hailey Baldwin has returned from South Carolina, where the last day of September to celebrate their second wedding. The star couple officially became husband and wife a year ago, again plunged into the atmosphere of the honeymoon.

Джастин Бибер и Хейли Болдуин на пикнике в Беверли-Хиллз

So, the day before Hailey and Justin were spotted on a romantic stroll in Beverly hills. The paparazzi photographed them in the moment when they were returning from a picnic, which is staged in one of the parks in Beverly hills. The couple were carrying cozy blankets and the leftover food and were discussing something.

