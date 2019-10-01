Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin were married: first photo
Canadian singer Justin Bieber and American model Hailey Baldwin (daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin and niece of Alec Baldwin) played a magnificent wedding at hotel resort Montage Palmetto Bluff in the U.S. state of South Carolina. Young people have a legal marriage registered in court in new York in September last year, but the ceremonial part and the religious ceremony was postponed for almost a year.
As writes Daily Mail, the festival was attended by over 150 guests including models Kendall and Kylie Jenner (younger sister of Kim Kardashian), Camille Morrone (girlfriend of Leonardo DiCaprio), Ireland Baldwin (cousin Haley is the daughter of her uncle Alec and Kim Basinger) and singer Katy Perry, rapper Lil For and other celebrities. Sister models Gigi and Bella Hadid are unable to accept the invitation sent to them, because now busy at fashion Week in Paris.
The bride and groom exchanged vows in a small picturesque chapel. Then followed by a formal reception with refreshments.
Kendall Jenner at the wedding
Guests at the wedding
Shortly before the ceremony, Justin posted photos of his wedding gift — Audemars Piguet watches cost 50 thousand dollars.
On the eve of the 25-year-old Justin and 22-year-old Hayley arranged a pre-wedding lunch in the restaurant overlooking the river. Haley already looked like a bride from head to toe in custom-made super-short mini dress with dropped shoulders from Vivienne Westwood and extravagant shoes cost 925 dollars with organza bow detail from Jimmy Choo. Bieber and guests traveled to the location on the river restaurant by boat.
