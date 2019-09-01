Justin Bieber broke into tears during a speech in the Church
Justin Bieber performed at Hillsong Church in Los Angeles.
25-year-old singer could not hold back tears talking about what a huge impact it has had religion. You can watch the video Justin posted to Instagram.
I sang at Church last night. God leads me through a tough period of my life. Believe me: the most difficult thing is to believe in him in those moments when you feel bad, wrote Bieber.
He also thanked for the help of his wife Hailey Baldwin. And explained his desire to be near her all my life — a blessing from above.
She’s the biggest support in my life and in this difficult period especially. The Bible advises us to rejoice in any moments, even the most severe. Sounds crazy, especially when you have a problem. But if you are going to believe and be thankful for the trials God will give you even more power. Love you guys. We have each other! — said Justin.
After the performance the singer was embraced by the Church rector, and parishioners. Haley all this time was in the hall and supported spouse.