Justin Bieber finds a wife best friend
Justin Bieber and Hailey having fun in Japan. In between modeling jobs celebrity couple enjoys the vacation.
In Tokyo, the young wife of the singer involved in the launch of a new product BareMinerals. Justin decided to fly to Japan with his beloved. Bieber enjoy and touching photo shoot.
In pictures of a kissing couple captured in the background of the night city. Also, the couple took a selfie in the car. This shot Bieber was accompanied by a quote from the song Tokyo Vanity:
“This is my best friend”.
