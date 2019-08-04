Justin Bieber finds a wife best friend

| August 4, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments
Loading...

Justin Bieber and Hailey having fun in Japan. In between modeling jobs celebrity couple enjoys the vacation.

Джастин Бибер считает жену лучшей подругой

In Tokyo, the young wife of the singer involved in the launch of a new product BareMinerals. Justin decided to fly to Japan with his beloved. Bieber enjoy and touching photo shoot.

In pictures of a kissing couple captured in the background of the night city. Also, the couple took a selfie in the car. This shot Bieber was accompanied by a quote from the song Tokyo Vanity:

“This is my best friend”.

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.