Justin Bieber has caused Tom cruise to a duel
Fans of Justin Bieber are a little perplexed. The fact that the last couple of weeks Justin with a persistence worthy of a better cause, picking 57-year-old Tom cruise. Yesterday, for example, 25-year-old Justin has shared a new video in which he challenged the 57-year-old Tom. Bieber joined challenge a loosening of the foot cap from the bottle trick, which has previously showed Jason Statham, John Mayer and other celebrities. And here, capturing on video as he famously knocks the cover, Justin boastfully said: “I would have done the same thing if it was the head of Tom cruise! Unscrewed her like this cover!” Then Bieber announced triumphantly: “I called Tom, he will answer to me!”
In fact, this statement was a continuation of Bieber a little over a week ago. Then Justin was first published on his page in the social Network video two fighting fighters, “has attached” to their bodies other heads — his and Cruz. And in this “duel” Bieber has won a crushing victory.
The next day Justin said that it was just an innocent joke. And in reality, Cruz probably could have. But since Tom was silent, ignoring the attacks of the young singer, Bieber, take heart, and decided to send the actor an invitation to a fight. And invited to witness their fight known professional kick-boxer. However, fortunately for Justin, Tom never responded. Apparently, he thinks above his dignity to react to such “childish” attacks.