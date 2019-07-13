Justin Bieber has confessed her desire to become a father
July 13, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
Hayley posing in a black leather jacket and a headband in the style of Mickey mouse.
Singer Justin Bieber admits his feelings for the newly made wife Haley and actor often openly confesses his desire to become a father.
Justin gentle has published a new photo on his page in Instagram with the beloved, which added a touching caption.
Most likely, a happy wife took the photo at Disneyland. Hayley posing in a black leather jacket and a headband in the style of Mickey mouse.
I love our date you. The day will come and I have to walk with your daughter?
– wrote the singer.
Bieber added that he didn’t imply anything and is in a hurry. “Now I want to just enjoy our family for what it is,” said Justin.