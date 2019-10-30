Justin Bieber has promised to release a new album for Christmas on one condition
One of his posts in social networks needs to score 20 million likes.
The best gift — made with their own hands. Agree and 25-year-old Justin Bieber. To whet the interest of fans, who for four years waiting for a new album, the artist launched a challenge. It is as follows: post that Justin published on Sunday, should gain — nothing less than 20 million likes. And this despite the fact that on average his posts followers “appreciate” in the 2-4 million hearts.
Share, like, post storys, I have to see your interest;) Love you guys to swing! I’m almost done, but your support will accelerate the process
— wrote Bieber in Instagram.
Something tells us that fans will do the job of an idol much earlier: less than two days, the post has gained 9.5 million likes.
Recall that Purpose last album the singer released in 2015. It included hits such as Sorry, What Do You Mean and Love Yourself. Over the years, if not to take into account a Serenade to his beloved Hailey, Justin has released several separate singles, including the percussion duet with ed Sheeran I Don’t Care and the song is a dedication to former relationship with Selena Gomez Friends.