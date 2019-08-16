Justin Bieber is finally going to play with Hailey Baldwin wedding
Fans of the 25-year-old Justin Bieber happy: they finally came that their idol was going to celebrate a wedding with his beloved Hayley. Although Bieber and Baldwin have secretly registered their marriage last autumn, no celebrations then. As, however, there was no bridesmaid dresses…this was reported edition of Us Weekly, received information from an insider.
Justin is about to do a wedding Banquet in the next couple of months. So Haley will have to acquire the appropriate outfit, and this term, its very inspiring. When exactly will celebrate, while it is not known. However, Bieber and Baldwin, most likely, guests will convene in September, when it will be a year from the date of registration of their marriage.
Recall: Hayley and Justin began Dating in February 2018, just a few months after Bieber broke up with previous girlfriend — Selena Gomez. And in March 2018 Bieber and Boldin got engaged when we were on vacation in the Bahamas. That Hailey and Justin became husband and wife,it became known absolutely casually. Paparazzi caught the couple when Bieber and Baldwin were part of the office of Registrar of marriages in new York. Later came the confirmation of past events.
As for the wedding, its Bieber and Hailey were going to celebrate even in the winter. However, while Justin sharply worsened his chronic depression. And Bieber had a long time to postpone wedding plans to put in order health. And now, when he was better, Justin decided to finally properly celebrate the transition into a new status — married men.