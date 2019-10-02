Justin Bieber married with his beloved in “a dangerous place”
25-year-old Justin Bieber has finally got married with his beloved Hayley and got married — a year after a civil marriage. It is reported that the wedding took place in the Church Chapel, Somerset, located close to the Montage Hotel Palmetto in South Carolina. A wedding dinner in the great hall — Ballroom Willson. The ceremony was attended by many celebrities. Since the bride arrived at the bride’s father is a famous actor Stephen Baldwin and his even more famous brother, uncle Haley Alec Baldwin. And from the groom to the wedding arrived, both parents Justin — Patty Mallett and Jeremy Bieber. Both behaved quite correctly, even though they have been divorced and are not in the best relations. But on the occasion of the wedding of the son they, apparently, made a temporary truce.
Among other things, accepted the invitation to the wedding of Justin Bieber showed considerable courage — they are not scared dangerous neighborhood. More than fifteen hundred guests gathered at the ceremony, were warned in advance that the river may, on the banks of which stands the hotel, which hosted the celebration, lots of alligators. Moreover, these “cute little animals” tend not only to get to shore, but to creep up right to the hotel. They are not always in a good mood and it can attack humans. However, fortunately for wedding guests, this time everything went smoothly — no one was hurt. This was announced by the publication Radar.com.
Invited came to the place of upcoming wedding day before the ceremony to take part in the traditional dinner-the rehearsal dinner. Moreover, because this event affected the rest of the guests of the hotel. All of them from deprived Bieber access to the pool, restaurant and SPA, so they do not interfere invited to the wedding. So the hotel had to figure out how to compensate for its guests spoiled the weekend.