Justin Bieber ordered a huge portrait of their teeth
Canadian singer Justin Bieber took a picture of my teeth. Previously, he decided to immortalize them on a huge picture.
According to the information available, photos of big wide dark frame has already been delivered in the house of Bieber. It displayed the lower part of the face of the artist, the same applies to his wife, she also hit the shot. On the teeth of a singer set of pads for 25 thousand dollars. The loonie has repeatedly shown this accessory on social networks. The decision on creation of original celebrity portrait took shortly after their wedding
At the celebration the couple invited at least 150 people, and the organization of the wedding was carried out personally, Baldwin. Among the guests there were well-known models Joan Smalls, Camila Morrone and Kendall Jenner.