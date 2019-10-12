Justin Bieber shared a childhood photo

| October 12, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments

On singer Justin Bieber, who on 14 September married model Hailey Baldwin, that brings back childhood memories.

Джастин Бибер поделился детскими фото

So, on his page on Instagram the singer has posted a series of pictures, which shows a little. Bieber appeared on the stadium, in the room with friends. Also shared a school photo, which appears together with classmates.

Джастин Бибер поделился детскими фото

In one of the photos Justin appears with very white hair. One of the followers called him “little angel”.

Джастин Бибер поделился детскими фото

“I think that the name of the guy next to me was Hal. I beat him at chess, I remember that,” commented one of the photo artist.

Джастин Бибер поделился детскими фото

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr