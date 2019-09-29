Justin Bieber showed a photo with his wife during adolescence
Canadian pop singer Justin Bieber, who is preparing for the celebration of the wedding with Hayley Biebershowed how they looked in their Teens.
In his Instagram account, the musician has published an archival photograph to Hayley (at that time she still bore the surname Baldwin). Judging by the hairstyle of Justin Bieber, the picture was taken when he was 16 years old (then he was wearing thick bangs and a long Bob).
Just at that time, Justin and Haley met at the premiere of “Never say “never” about Justin’s life. Hayley was 14 and Justin is 16. Then the girl was a huge fan of the musician, and could hardly imagine that in 10 years I would marry him.
My wife and I. Where it all began
signed photo of Bieber.