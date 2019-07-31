Justin Bieber showed his house

| July 31, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments
Loading...

Justin Bieber revealed in the Instagram the house where he lives with his wife Hailey Baldwin. Although the mansion in Beverly hills the couple appeared a year ago, only now fans have been able to see several rooms.

Джастин Бибер показал свой дом

The property was purchased for $ 8.5 million. The house was built in 1930, but the sale of it has been renovated in a modern style.

Bieber showed the living room and bedroom. Housing consists of five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a wine cellar, bar and home theater. In the area adjacent to the house includes a small garden and a swimming pool. In addition, there is a rest house with the stove.

Family nest of the star couple is close to major attractions of Los Angeles, so Baburam is never a dull moment.

Джастин Бибер показал свой дом

Джастин Бибер показал свой дом

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.