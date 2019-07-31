Justin Bieber showed his house
July 31, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
Loading...
Justin Bieber revealed in the Instagram the house where he lives with his wife Hailey Baldwin. Although the mansion in Beverly hills the couple appeared a year ago, only now fans have been able to see several rooms.
The property was purchased for $ 8.5 million. The house was built in 1930, but the sale of it has been renovated in a modern style.
Bieber showed the living room and bedroom. Housing consists of five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a wine cellar, bar and home theater. In the area adjacent to the house includes a small garden and a swimming pool. In addition, there is a rest house with the stove.
Family nest of the star couple is close to major attractions of Los Angeles, so Baburam is never a dull moment.
Loading...