Justin Bieber showed tender photo with his wife

July 3, 2019

Justin Bieber has shared a new picture with Hailey Baldwin. In the caption to the photo, the musician confessed favorite of her feelings.

Джастин Бибер показал нежное фото с женой

In the picture Justin hugs 22-year-old wife. The young people depicted on the background of sunset. To address the couple of 25-year-old singer wrote:

“For these moments I live. I renew my soul, staying with you in private. You are so not like me, and it’s great! You are mine and I am yours.”

The model did not hesitate to answer to her husband:

“She and a drop of mine!”.

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.