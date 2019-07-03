Justin Bieber showed tender photo with his wife
Justin Bieber has shared a new picture with Hailey Baldwin. In the caption to the photo, the musician confessed favorite of her feelings.
In the picture Justin hugs 22-year-old wife. The young people depicted on the background of sunset. To address the couple of 25-year-old singer wrote:
“For these moments I live. I renew my soul, staying with you in private. You are so not like me, and it’s great! You are mine and I am yours.”
The model did not hesitate to answer to her husband:
“She and a drop of mine!”.